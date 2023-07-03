Young Buck Claims Innocence Following Scuffle With Afroman’s Crew

Young Buck is maintaining his innocence following his recent scuffle with Afroman’s crew. The 42-year-old rapper took to Instagram to shed some light on the situation.

“Sometimes u need a good old fashion bar brawl!!!” the former G-Unit member wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday (July 2). “But I’m #notguilty.” TMZ first reported the brawl the previous Sunday (June 25). The “Get Buck” rapper was performing at The Zarati Shop in Abingdon, Va.

The Nashville rapper reportedly refused to leave the stage and later “slapped” Afroman’s artist Lil Sodi in the stomach when they were in the VIP section. This caused an entire brawl between Buck and everyone who was with Sodi.

Young Buck called out Afroman in a now-deleted Instagram post, stating that the “Because I Got High” rapper’s crew tried to jump him. “Listen @ogafroman I take all fades thug…. with you or ya ni**as,” he wrote. “Ya’ll ni**as try to jump me tho I came to show love!! Ni**a this #cashville first and always NH60!!”

Buck continued, writing, “They should of told u I got hands thug!! Come see what this sh*t do.” The GRAMMY nominee responded, expressing concern for the Cashville founder. “Young Bucc is my blacc brother,” Afroman wrote.

“Young Bucc is my brother in Christ. Young needs to stop punching people he don’t know in the stomach. Young Bucc needs to control his alcohol and drugs. If he’s going to be out in society, he needs to be civil. I forgive Young Bucc. I’m praying for Young Bucc God bless you brother.”