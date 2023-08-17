Young Capone Dead At 35 After Being Reported Missing

Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra or RaRa, has died at the age of 35 after first being reported missing for a few days.

Capone — born Rodriquez Smith — reportedly went missing in Chicago back in July, but on Tuesday (Aug. 15), his tragic death was confirmed by his publicist, Aleesha Carter.

“This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP @dopeboyra.”

A cause of death is currently unknown.

Smith was an East Atlanta native who rose to prominence within the city’s underground Hip-Hop scene during the mid-2000s. In the early days of his career, standout mixtapes included Look Who’s Back (2010) and Paper and Politics (2011) before changing his moniker to Dopeboy Ra.

He later became affiliated with T.I.’s Grand Hustle Music Group briefly and appeared on the collective’s We Want Smoke album from 2017.

The proclaimed King of The South commented on Smith’s death in a tribute post.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of an Atlanta/Trap Muzik Legend,” Tip wrote. “Sending my sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Grand Hustle‘s official statement read, “The Grand Hustle family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of RaRa (formally known as Young Capone) […] Our Grand Hustle brother will be truly missed for his remarkable presence and effortless talent.” The team captioned the post, “Hustle Gang for life [dove emoji].”

Young Dro considered Smith to be “big talent, no cap.” The two worked together on a record titled “Friends.”

Following his split from the conglomerate, Smith remained an independent artist. He dropped his most recent album, SlumMade 2.0, in December 2022.

VIBE sends our condolences to Smith’s family and loved ones during this time.