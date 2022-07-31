Young Dolph’s Fiancée Recites Birthday Letter To Slain Rapper

Since the passing of Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr., friends, family, and fans have continued to show love and mourn the slain rapper. On what would have been his 37th birthday today (July 27), his fiancée Mia Jaye, read a heartfelt, tear-jerking letter in a sentimental Instagram video to the late love of her life.

“Having experienced grief through and through, I can truly testify to Bill Spence’s explanation that grief is really just love with nowhere to go,” Jaye captioned her tribute video featuring her and their children. “It is truly the essence of all the love you want to give but can’t. But I choose to express every ounce of my love for those whom I love because it can’t stay bottled up inside.”

She concluded, “So yesterday, tomorrow and especially today my family and I will celebrate the man affectionately known as Daddy in our home and Dolph to the world. Happy Birthday Daddy, we forever love you [blue heart emoji].”

In the letter, Jaye spoke about how her family has been “blemished” since his death and the development of their children. Jaye described her coping as a heavy load to carry and ended the letter thanking Dolph for allowing her to experience “a genuine soul-tied love.”

Young Dolph and Mia Jaye reportedly began their romantic relationship 10 years ago. Two years after meeting in Memphis, the couple welcomed their son, Tre, two years later. In 2017, their daughter, Ari, was born. Mia, who has always confidently referred to Dolph as her soulmate, has always been vocal about the love she shares for him and the family they’ve created.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021, while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis. Since then, Mia has taken steps to further advocate for victims and families who’ve experienced loss due to senseless crimes. After the fatal shooting of her brother, she initiated the Black Men Deserve to Grow Old campaign in 2020.

Read Mia Jaye’s open letter to her late fiancé below.

Dear Adolph,

This is the year that our favorite numbers come together. Three and seven. This is also the first year we don’t have the opportunity to celebrate you together. Over the past eight months, life has been strange. Our beautiful family is blemished and myself, Tre and Ari can’t go a day without reminiscing how beautiful life was with you. Ari tells everyone how amazing her dad was and how much he loved his chocolate baby.

‘Daddy, I love you. Make sure you have a great birthday. Love, your chocolate baby.’

Tre is coming into that special young man you always spoke that he’d become. He admires you in every way and most days, I feel like he is the reincarnated version of you.

‘Dad, thank you for having me as a son. I try to do my best to be a good brother. Amen.’

As for me, the load is so heavy. I miss everything about us and all that we shared. I often wish I could turn back time or do anything to still have you in the flesh, but I push past all the heavy and emotional thoughts and just focus on all the many ways I can honor, acknowledge and make you proud.

I love you even after the end of time and I thank you for allowing me to experience a genuine soul-tied love for as long as we did. Happy heavenly birthday, my love.

Mia