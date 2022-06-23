Young Guru Is Offering A Full-Ride Scholarship To The Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Widely known as Jay-Z’s musical architect Young Guru has taken his years of knowledge to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

Not only will the Grammy Award-winning engineer, producer, and executive serve as director of the music technology, entrepreneurship, and production program, he will also mentor and offer a full scholarship to an aspiring student of the institution.

In an exciting Instagram post, Guru announced, “I can’t tell you how excited I am!! This chapter is called ‘Education,’ I am now the Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship, & Production program at the Rocnation School. I’m also giving away a FULL Tuition Scholarship!! Link in @rocnation_school bio. We Live in Brooklyn Baby!!!!”

In a press release, the 48-year-old icon stated: “Education is a valuable platform to show talented students how to navigate the music industry, preserve music history, and share their culture with the world. Joining the Roc Nation School is an incredible opportunity to offer my experience as a guide for up-and-coming artists and producers.”

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Guru shared his expertise with hungry minds. He has lectured at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Music and Emory University as well as the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. His new endeavor at the Roc Nation School of Music will follow producer and executive 9th Wonder’s joining the school in 2021 as the first-hired professor and artist-in-residence.

To enter for a chance at a full ride to the novelty institution, all prospects have to do is apply at Apply.liu.edu/rn or via the link in the bio of the Roc Nation School‘s Instagram page.

Last year, rapper and college graduate Megan the Stallion offered a scholarship to the program and joined Long Island University‘s “Industry Expert Speaker Series” where she served as a guest lecturer.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” she stated. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Congratulations, Young Guru. Keep spreading the knowledge!