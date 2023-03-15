Young M.A. Addresses Viral Video That Caused Concern For Her Health

Young M.A. has spoken out in defense of the barber who posted a clip of her on social media that sparked concern regarding her health. In the video, M.A. is seen sitting in the barber’s chair prior to getting a haircut and appears to have discolored skin and jaundiced eyes, effects associated with liver failure. As the visual caught traction on social media, a number of fans denigrated the barber, questioning why he would post the rap star on his account in such a state. Others speculated that M.A. appeared to be uncomfortable with being filmed by the barber, adding more fuel to the fire.

Fans are extremely worried about Young M.A after seeing a video of her getting a haircut ?? pic.twitter.com/ynnodWa028 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 14, 2023

On Wednesday (March 14), Fatsdabarber responded to the criticism on his Instagram Story, explaining that he had permission to film the video while adding that social media users are unaware of the nature of his relationship with M.A. “Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg,” he wrote “If she didn’t want me to record, she would’ve told me. Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship.”

He continued, adding “What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that she didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, sis [Young M.A], and rocking with me like always. Love ya.”

Shortly after, M.A. reposted Fatsdabarber’s response on her own Instagram Story, seemingly backing up the barber’s words while adding levity to the situation. “We blessed don’t let that get to you blooda,” the Brooklyn rapper wrote. “And I told you it was like 4 months.”

Rapper Young M.A attends SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation at SIRIUS XM Studio on November 20, 2019 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Young M.A. has been open about her lengthy battles with depression, alcoholism and mental health, citing the death of her older brother and other traumatic experiences as contributing factors. In 2021, she checked herself into a drug and alcohol abuse facility for treatment of alcohol and opioid abuse and mental health problems. That same year, the “Ooouuu” rapper released her sophomore studio album Off the Yak, which includes features by Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and WAP5TAR.