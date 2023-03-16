Young M.A Reveals She Was Recently Hospitalized For “Several Conditions”

Young M.A has opened up about her health after a viral video showed her looking unwell. On Wednesday (March 15), the Brooklyn-based rapper took to Instagram to share that she is recovering and would explain everything in detail with her new music and a documentary.

“As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years,” she wrote on Instagram. “I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future.”

“I’m in good spirits, and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary.. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good! Bless up.”

The post arrived after footage showing her with yellow eyes went viral on social media Tuesday (March 14). Twitter user Milagro Gramz shared the clip of the rapper receiving an edge at a barbershop.

As Wild’ N Out star and celebrity barber Aaron “Fatsdabarber” Turk showed her hair before and after, fans noticed that the whites of her eyes didn’t appear healthy.

While followers speculated that the emcee may have contracted jaundice, others attacked Fats for posting a video of Young M.A and seemingly disregarded her health. Turk responded to the critics, clearing the air about his intentions when posting the clip of his work.

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg,” wrote Fatsdabarber. “If she didn’t want me to record, she would’ve told me. Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship,” the barber typed. “What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that she didn’t have a haircut in a month, and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, [Young M.A], and rocking with me like always. Love ya.”