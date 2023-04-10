Young M.A “Very Much Sober,” To Explore Health Struggles In New Documentary

Young M.A has returned with another health update, alerting her fans that she is “very much sober.” On Sunday evening (April 9), the Brooklynite took to her Instagram Story to announce she would talk about her health issues in a new documentary.

“Yo, what up, MAB. I know I’ve been low-key. Long story short, basically, you know. It’s a small setback for just a comeback,” M.A. expressed. “Unfortunately, I made a lot of wrong decisions in my life, and things start to catch up with you, or whatever the case.”

“I just want y’all to know, besides all that, I’m doing much better. I’ve been getting well. I’ve been very much sober. I don’t want to go specifically into details, ’cause I really want to bring y’all along on my journey. So, besides dropping new music, I also have a documentary with my story. Y’all know I’m mysterious. I keep my personal problems to myself. But, now it’s time to express that to y’all.”

In a second IG Story, the rapper, née Katorah Kasanova Marrero, told her supporters to be patient with her as she gears up to release new music for summer 2023.

“Basically, it’s going to be one of those M.A. summers, I promise you,” she continued with a slight smile. “So, stay in tune. Bare with me too, man. Because I know it be me, it be me. My fault. I love y’all. But, you know. Things happen, unfortunately. But I got y’all back. I’m still here, and I ain’t going nowhere.”

Marrero previously opened up about her health after a viral video showed her looking unwell with yellow eyes on March 15.

“As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future.”

The viral footage shows the artist sitting in a barber’s chair receiving a haircut and appears to have discolored skin and jaundiced eyes—usually a symptom of liver disease.

“Jaundice is a yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes that results from an accumulation of an intensely yellow natural substance, bilirubin,” Harvard Health Publishing reads. “Bilirubin is contained inside red blood cells, and it is cleared out of the body in the digestive substance ‘bile,’ which drains from the liver and gallbladder. People who get jaundice usually also have dark yellow or brown urine from extra bilirubin.”