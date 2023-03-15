Skip to main content
Young M.A. Sparks Fan Concern After Video Surfaces Online

The alarming video quickly made its rounds on social media, with fans praying for the Brooklyn rapper.

Young M.A posing for a picture.
Rapper Young M.A attends SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation at SIRIUS XM Studio on November 20, 2019 in New York City. Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Fans are concerned about Young M.A. after a video of her with yellow eyes went viral on social media. On Tuesday (March 14), Twitter user Milagro Gramz shared a clip of the Brooklyn emcee getting an edge up at a barbershop. As the barber showed the before and after of her hair, fans quickly noticed that M.A’s eyes appeared to have a yellow tint. 

Her supporters and other internet socialites jumped into the comment section, speculating what could have caused the change in her eye appearance, while others sent prayers for the entertainer. However, the majority of the comments expressed fear that the rapper, née Katorah Kasanova Marrero, could be dealing with a case of jaundice. 

“Jaundice is a yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes that results from [the] accumulation of an intensely yellow natural substance, bilirubin,” Harvard Health Publishing reads. “Bilirubin is contained inside red blood cells, and it is cleared out of the body in the digestive substance ‘bile,’ which drains from the liver and gallbladder. People who get jaundice usually also have dark yellow or brown urine from extra bilirubin.”

Wendy Williams with blonde hair.
Marrero, 30, has yet to address the viral video. 

On the music front, Young M.A.’s last studio album dropped in 2021 with Off The Yak. The LP featured guest appearances from Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and WAP5TAR. 

Her latest single, “Pick a Side,” arrived in October 2022 and featured the latter artist. 

Young M.A posing for picture.
Young M.A. attends Billboard 2019 Hip Hop Power Players at Union West Events on October 17, 2019 in New York City. Holmes/Getty Images
