Young M.A. Sparks Fan Concern After Video Surfaces Online

Fans are concerned about Young M.A. after a video of her with yellow eyes went viral on social media. On Tuesday (March 14), Twitter user Milagro Gramz shared a clip of the Brooklyn emcee getting an edge up at a barbershop. As the barber showed the before and after of her hair, fans quickly noticed that M.A’s eyes appeared to have a yellow tint.

Her supporters and other internet socialites jumped into the comment section, speculating what could have caused the change in her eye appearance, while others sent prayers for the entertainer. However, the majority of the comments expressed fear that the rapper, née Katorah Kasanova Marrero, could be dealing with a case of jaundice.

Praying for her, hopefully it’s not Jaundice.. her eyes have that yellowish tint to them. — Yakity Yak (@Lev_Howard) March 14, 2023

“Jaundice is a yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes that results from [the] accumulation of an intensely yellow natural substance, bilirubin,” Harvard Health Publishing reads. “Bilirubin is contained inside red blood cells, and it is cleared out of the body in the digestive substance ‘bile,’ which drains from the liver and gallbladder. People who get jaundice usually also have dark yellow or brown urine from extra bilirubin.”

Marrero, 30, has yet to address the viral video.

On the music front, Young M.A.’s last studio album dropped in 2021 with Off The Yak. The LP featured guest appearances from Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and WAP5TAR.

Her latest single, “Pick a Side,” arrived in October 2022 and featured the latter artist.