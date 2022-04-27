Young Money Artist Mellow Rackz Gets Pistol Whipped And Robbed In L.A.

Young Money artist Mellow Rackz was reportedly beaten and pistol-whipped during a robbery in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (April 26). The incident is said to have occurred following a date the 20-year-old Florida native had gone on with a man earlier that night, but it’s unclear if he’s believed to be connected to the crime. According to SayCheeseTV, Mellow Rackz and her security team were ambushed at gunpoint and robbed, with the rapper’s jewelry and purse being taken from her during the incident. The extent of Mellow Rackz’s injuries has yet to be revealed, and no statement has been issued by the rapper or her team.

In 2021, Mellow Rackz celebrated her signing to Young Money with a party at LIV Miami, during which she was gifted a Young Money chain and $100,000 in cash. Rackz would later confirm her record deal with Lil Wayne and company with a post on Instagram, writing, “I am officially YOUNGMONEY. Prices just went up today. Thank you God for this opportunity! Time to make history @liltunechi @mackmaine4president @cleo_ohsojazzy @youngmoney.”

Tuesday’s alleged incident isn’t the first time Mellow Rackz has experienced a violent encounter. During a 2021 interview with No Jumper, The “What I Want” rapper spoke about previously being shot in the back and left for dead, which required her to have a colostomy bag afterward. Mellow Rackz also made headlines last year with her engagement to former fiancée Kodak Black, with the pair tattooing each other’s names on their bodies during their short-lived union.