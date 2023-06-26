Young Thug’s New Album Projected Onto Supreme Court Building With A Demand

Young Thug performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Young Thug’s latest album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, was projected onto the Supreme Building on Friday (June 23). On the night of the album’s release, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS‘ cover art could be seen adorning the New York Supreme Court with the phrase “Free Young Thug” draped across the bottom.

Thugger’s album art features the ATL native sitting in a courtroom and looking back, while other figures wearing suits can be seen staring intently at the judge’s chair. And since the album has dropped, the project has stirred the pot surrounding his feelings regarding his YSL squadron.

In the track “Jonesboro,” the YSL entertainer raps about an unknown figure “snitching.” The lyrics sent social media into a frenzy, as fans began speculating that he may be referring to collaborator Gunna, who took a plea deal in December 2022.

“I’ve been f**kin’ ni**as’ bi**hes and gettin’ plenty figures/ On the road to riches and got the realest with us/ Slaughter Gang wit’ me, ni**a, knives, not a scissors/ Street ni**a with a bunch of lives like a tiger (Yeah)/ Y’all ni**as just a bunch of dykes f**kin’ ni**as/ Ni**a told and hе was my homie, I can’t miss him/ Ain’t nobody feel him,” Thug rapped on the controversial track.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, arrived a week after Gunna released his long-awaited album, a Gift & a Curse. Much like Young Thug, Wunna used his album to address rumblings that he snitched on Thugger and switched on his YSL cohorts to gain his freedom.

“I Was Just Thinking” finds the rapper reassuring Thugga that he would never jeopardize their friendship by ratting on him.

“That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone/ Only I done criеd, ’cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)/ And you know my mind, you done watched that ni**a grow/ I know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk/ Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” he raps.