Young Thug Co-Defendant Dropped From YSL Case After Schizophrenia Diagnosis

Young Thug’s co-defendant has been removed from the YSL RICO case after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Jayden Myrick, who also goes by aliases SetTrip or JayMan, will now be separately tried due to mental health concerns, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

On Monday (May 8), Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville disclosed the decision after Myrick completed a mental health evaluation. During the eval, Jayden revealed that he hadn’t taken his psychiatric medication since December 2022.

“I think severance would be appropriate at this point in time,” Judge Glanville ruled in court after the results.

In April 2023, the YSL member had previously turned heads after he told the court he was receiving legal assistance from President Biden and ex-president Donald Trump.

Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“I’m not the regular inmate. I be with Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and they be talking to me,” Myrick said in April. “Donald Trump is going to get me out.”

The gang member was charged in the YSL RICO case “with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Furthermore, SetTrip has been listed as one of the two men accused of stabbing YFN Lucci in prison in February 2022 — a hit that Young Thug allegedly orchestrated.

Jayden Myrick was initially convicted of murder in a separate case in October 2022. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug’s new album “PUNK” at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Tullberg/Getty Images

With Myrick now removed from the case, ten defendants are left to stand trial. In early May 2023, Judge Ural Glanville pulled two other defendants “because their attorneys are pregnant and preparing to take maternity leave.”

In December 2022, Gunna was the first YSL member to be released from prison after taking a plea deal. Later it was revealed that Gunna’s decision was taken personally by YSL co-founder, Mondo.

“I always said, bruh, he was a good genuine ni**a […] Come on, my brother. It’s certain sh*t you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother,” Mondo said on a podcast.

Meanwhile, Thugga is still behind bars and facing nine charges in his RICO case. His multiple charges include a top count of racketeering conspiracy, with prosecutors claiming he had marijuana, codeine, and cocaine. Prosecutors also allege the superstar had a machine gun and rented the 2014 silver Infiniti Q50 used in murdering Donovan Thomas Jr., a rival gang member, in Jan. 2015.