Young Thug’s Father Says Son Should Get Bond On RICO Charges, Like Donald Trump

Young Thug’s father believes that his son should be granted bond in the YSL case following Donald Trump’s own release after being indicted on RICO charges.

On Saturday (Aug. 26), a photo of Jeffrey Williams Sr. wearing a “FREE YSL” t-shirt and holding a sign bearing a message lamenting the double standard surfaced on social media.

“Trump & Crew got a bond, Young Thug & YSL face the exact same charges but no bond?” the sign read. “Make justice fair!!” The message shared by Williams Sr. also appeared to accuse Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of giving preferential treatment to Trump, who was granted bond and released, despite being indicted in the same county as his son. “We deserve a fair fight too, Fani,” the sign read in conclusion.

Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album “PUNK” at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Williams Sr.’s comments come days after Donald Trump and 18 other allies were indicted in Georgia on RICO charges stemming from their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, in which Trump was defeated by current U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Defendant Donald Trump lost the United States presidential election, held on November 3, 2020,” the introduction to the indictment reads. “One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity, in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the state of Georgia, and in other states.”

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 others facing felony charges have been ordered to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail by August 25. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

The photo of Williams Sr. and its accompanying message has received mixed reactions, with some pointing out the severity of the alleged crimes in the YSL case, which includes murder and robbery, in contrast to that of Trump and his codefendants. Others argued that being charged with a RICO is a blanket offense and that Thug should be granted bond if Trump was afforded the same privilege.

Young Thug is currently facing several counts in the YSL RICO case, which alleges that YSL is a violent street gang responsible for murder and other violent and criminal acts in Georgia. On Friday (Aug. 25), it was reported that the YSL RICO trial has been put on hold, as a defendant in the case faces trial for murder. According to Law&Crime Network‘s Cathy Russon, hearings and jury selections in the case will resume on Thursday (Aug. 31).

