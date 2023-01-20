Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In Court

Young Thug was allegedly handed drugs in court.

According to Atlanta WSBTV, Thugger was caught in a “hand-to-hand drug transaction,” receiving a Percocet pill from co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Video surveillance of the alleged incident shows the Sheriff’s Office enforcement retrieving the substance from the “Lifestyle” artist.

The motion filed by Fulton County alleges that Adams walked up to the rap star and deliberately committed a crime — a crime that Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, is claiming his client had no idea was happening. Steel insisted that the Atlanta entertainer, née Jeffery Williams, “does not even know Mr. Adams.”

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Steel doubled down on his assertion, expressing that the state’s motion was an “improper attempt” at making the artist “responsible for someone else’s actions.”

“The state’s motion is replete with factual inaccuracies, embellishments, and improper attempts to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions. The end result of an investigation into yesterday’s incident was that Mr. Williams was cleared of any wrongdoing,” the lawyer said. “The responsible parties were charged and appeared in court for first appearances this morning.”

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

Despite Steel’s declarations, the RICO case prosecutors insisted that the Sheriff’s personnel searched Kahlieff and discovered many substances, including tobacco, Percocet, marijuana, and “other contraband wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

Adams, who is currently serving a life sentence for a murder conviction, appeared to “ingest items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.” He was later sent to a nearby hospital in an attempt to retrieve the illegal substances.

The Fulton county motion claimed the Percocet incident stalled the jury selection process.

Williams, 31, is currently facing nine charges in his RICO case. His multiple charges include a top count of racketeering conspiracy, with prosecutors claiming he was in possession of drugs such as marijuana, codeine, and cocaine.

They also allege the rap juggernaut had a machine gun in his possession and rented the 2014 silver Infiniti Q50 used in murdering Donovan Thomas Jr., a rival gang member, in Jan. 2015.