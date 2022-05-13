Metro Boomin Defends Young Thug, Gunna Following Federal Charges

Metro Boomin used social media to defend rappers Young Thug and Gunna amid their federal indictments on RICO charges. The mega-producer shared his opinion on the entire case, how society views Black leaders, and the assumption that Young Slime Life is a street gang.

“YSL is not a gang and never been a gang fool,” the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter. “YSL is a registered LLC and has provided countless jobs and opportunities for underprivileged black people and really just all people cause that’s how big Thug heart is.”

He continued in an additional tweet, “I’ve seen first handed thousands of black people and their families lives changed for the better over the past 10 years now #they are trying to cut the head off the snake because #they see how much bigger it gets every year.”

Continuing on, the “Ric Flair Drip” producer used the situation at hand to offer his take on the historical implications of Gunna and Young Thug’s arrests.

“They get terrified every time an iconic black leader emerges with so much influence, respect, power, and appeal so they throw some bullsh*t charges together to lock him up and slow the movement down. Look at American history it’s been a pattern for 100+ years.”

He also cited disdain for song lyrics performed by the “Pushin P” rappers being used against them by law enforcement and offered his frequent collaborators kind words.

“Using song lyrics to indict n*ggas is lame af and a joke. These the same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade. I’m waiting now to see who gon step up and use those same resources now that the coin has turned….” Metro Boomin declared.

These brothers need love, support, and prayer right now not jokes, criticism, or opinions. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

Young Thug and Gunna were named among 28 others in a 56-count indictment on Monday (May 9). Both are currently being held without bond. Young Thug was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity. He was taken into police custody and more charges were filed after a search of his residence. Gunna turned himself on a single count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act.

“As the district attorney of Fulton County, my No. 1 focus is targeting gangs,” said D.A. Fani Willis at a news conference according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And there’s a reason for that. They are committing, conservatively, 75 to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community.”