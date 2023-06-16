Young Thug Posts Mysterious QR Code On Social Media

Young Thug has fans scrambling for clues after he dropped off a mysterious post earlier today (June 16). The Atlanta rapper posted a QR code on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Upon scanning the code and clicking on the link, users are redirected to a site with solely a countdown clock displayed in the middle of the screen.

The countdown will end in five days, and the only other detail provided is the caption: “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.” Thugger isn’t alone in this cryptic campaign, as producers like Metro Boomin, London on da Track, Southside, and Wheezy also posted the same image.

Fans immediately began speculating what the post could mean. Multiple producers being a part of the situation led people to believe that new music is on the way. Others focused on the caption, pondering whether or not a new business move is set to be revealed.

In related news, Gunna released his latest album A Gift & A Curse today, where he addressed many of the rumors that have been swirling around about him in relation to the ongoing YSL RICO case. The 30-year-old spitter repeatedly denied the ongoing “snitch” allegations and also delved into his loyalty to Young Thug and the label. “I know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk/ Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” he raps on “I Was Just Thinking.”

Metro Boomin has been in several recent headlines as well thanks to his hard work on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse official soundtrack. The compilation boasted appearances from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, James Blake, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, and more.