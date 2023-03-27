Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier, Dies As Rapper Continues To Fight RICO Charges

Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Young Thug’s older sister, Angela Grier, recently passed away. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

The YSL rapper’s siblings took to social media to mourn the loss of their kin. HiDoraah made several posts on her Instagram stories. Dolly White shared a photo of her late sister with multiple heartbreak emojis and a crying emoji. White also made a longer tribute on her Facebook page.

“My heart is broken,” she wrote. “I Love you girl …You hurt your SISTERS & BROTHERS Wit this one […] Mom & Daddy Too.”

This is an incredibly untimely loss for the Williams family, as the PUNK rapper is still in jail for RICO charges. In May 2022, Thug, Gunna, and 28 other members of YSL were charged in a 56-count indictment. YSL was labeled as a street gang that participated in criminal activity.

In recent months, several members of YSL have taken plea deals, which some internet users and rappers have labeled as snitching on their leader. The Atlanta rapper’s lyrics, specifically from his 2016 record “Slime Sh*t” have also been used against him to indicate engagement in illicit behavior.

Akon stated back in November 2022 that the content of Thug and Gunna’s music doesn’t define who they are as people. “It’s like most of it is being done to impress they peers,” he said during a VladTV interview. “Cuz, I know most of them! They’re the most humble, good-hearted good people. But when you listen to the music, you would think they were serial killers.” Check out the full episode below.

VIBE offers condolences to Angela Grier’s family, loved ones, and all who are in mourning.