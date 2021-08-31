Young Thug Plans To Give Back To Atlanta With “Slime City” Plans

Many rappers delve into real estate when they acquire wealth, however, Young Thug plans to take things one step further with “Slime City,” which will be built on the 100 acres of land the rapper previously purchased in his hometown of Atlanta.

The small town will reportedly include homes, a waterpark, a camping site, a dirt bike trail, and host Thugger’s annual music festival, Slime Fest. Atlanta realtor, Trey Williams, who brokered the land acquisition deal for the 30-year-old, spoke with TMZ about the Slime Language rapper’s plans for Slime City.

“When [Young Thug] wants something, he wants it now,” said Williams. “Everything is already in the works. Everything will be happening as soon as possible, as soon as we get all the architects involved, engineers. It’s a few things we got to put in place—permits and stuff like that. Once all that gets in place, then we’ll start building up.”

Williams also spoke on Young Thug’s dedication to his hometown and how Slime City will reflect that. “He’s got things that he wants to do with the community,” explained the realtor. “Since I’ve known him, he’s been a giving person, he loves the community. I’ve never seen him turn down one person asking for a picture. So he’s going to build some stuff for the kids there.”

According to WSB-TV, Slime City will be located in the rural Atlanta area. Young Thug’s new album, Punk, is due to drop this fall. Watch the behind-the-scenes video for his upcoming music video for his latest single, “Tick Tock.”