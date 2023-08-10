Young Thug’s YSL RICO Case To Be Examined In ‘King Slime’ Podcast Series

The YSL RICO case will be examined in a podcast series titled King Slime, with the first episodes to be released on Aug. 15 through iHeart. Journalist Bryson “Boom” Paul announced the podcast — which will be hosted by Christina Lee and Atlanta-based politics reporter George Chidi, and produced by Tommy Andres — on social media earlier this week.

Comparing the series to the Infamous: The YNW Melly Story podcast, Paul promised that King Slime “will be another great referral as we await trial as the podcast will explore the prosecution of Young Thug in connection with complex issues in Atlanta.”

#YoungThugTrial: A prelude to the @youngthug trial on the way in a new @iHeartMedia podcast, hosted by @MinaAnnLee and @neonflag, produced by Tommy Andres.



If you listen to my referred Infamous: The @YNWMelly Story podcast by @SameOldShawn, featuring @acehood, for context and…

Last month, a three-minute intro previewing the podcast was released on the iHeart website, along with a short synopsis of the series. “On May 9, 2022, Atlanta police raided the mansion of Jeffrey Lamar Williams, known across the globe as Young Thug,” the summary reads.

“An 88-page indictment alleges that the rapper and 28 other co-defendants participated in organized gang activity, committing crimes ranging from assault and theft to murder. Music journalist Christina Lee and crime and politics reporter George Chidi team up to tell the full story of the craziest trial in Atlanta and hip hop’s history.”

The YSL RICO case first garnered national headlines in May 2022 following the arrests of rappers Young Thug, Gunna, and dozens of other alleged members of what Georgia authorities describe as a violent criminal enterprise. Named as a cofounder of the YSL gang by the state, Young Thug was initially charged with conspiring to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and participating in criminal street activity.

Prosecutors have since tacked on additional charges including an additional count of participating in street gang activity, three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a machine gun. He has plead not guilty on all charges. The rapper’s legal team has requested their client receive bond on multiple occasions, but each motion has been denied. Thug will continue to remain incarcerated as he awaits trial, which is currently in the jury selection process.