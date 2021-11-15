YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gifts 9-Year-Old Cancer Victim’s Family With ‘Top’ Platinum Plaque

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again showed his gratitude to one of his biggest fans, who recently passed away from cancer, by gifting the family with a platinum plaque in his honor. Recently receiving the plaque for his chart-topping album, Top, YoungBoy was moved to make the gesture after discovering a viral clip of 9-year-old fan Kayden Evans’ funeral service, which included a casket covered in artwork inspired by the rapper, this past September.

This fan had an NBA YoungBoy themed funeral with an NBA casket ?? pic.twitter.com/VhZ5QIvpSt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2021

Evan’s mother shared the news and gave her thanks to the 22-year-old star and his label via social media. “This here broke my heart all over again because my baby boy is not here to see it,” she wrote. “I know he turning flips in heaven right now saying MAMA MY DREAM WAS TO MEET YOUNGBOY,” shared Evans’ mother on Instagram. “If you know my baby you know he was the BIGGEST fan!!!!! S\O NBA Youngboy label company for one of his most sold album plaque in memory of Kayden. THIS ONE IS FOR YOU BABY BOY.”

This isn’t the first time NBA YoungBoy has gone out of his way to pay his respects to the dead. In May 2019, the Baton Rouge rapper offered to cover the funeral expenses of a 43-year-old bystander killed during a shooting in Miami, which was targeted at YoungBoy and his crew.

Released on a $500,000 bond in October after serving several months in prison, the “Life Support” artist is currently serving house arrest in Utah, where he’s building a home-studio to record new music. He is required to wear an ankle monitor and can have no more than three visitors in the home at a time.