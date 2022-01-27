3 Men Arrested In SWAT Raid At YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Texas Home

YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas.

A raid carried out at rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Texas home has resulted in the arrest of three men. TMZ reported on Tuesday (Jan. 25), a warrant was executed at the location where Sherhonda Gaulden, NBA’s mother resides. Neither she nor the rapper was taken into custody.

The three people arrested were reportedly associates of the “Lonely Child” rapper and the charges filed against them range from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault.

Thomas Gilliland, a spokesperson for the sheriff told TMZ that the arrests were made in connection to a November 2021 shooting. The victim survived multiple gunshot wounds to both the body and head. During the raid, law enforcement recovered weapons, including AR-15s, pistols, and long guns.

Last October, the 22-year-old rapper, legal name Kentrell Gaulden was released from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana after paying a $500,000 cash bond. He is currently on 24-hour house arrest in Utah and only allowed visitors between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. His release was the result of a conditional bond and agreement to strict terms, which includes a ban on drugs and guns, regular and random drug testing, and only members of his immediate family will be allowed to live with him.

The judge had previously refused his release, saying the rapper was “inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior […] and no combination of bond conditions could ensure the community’s safety.”

A grand jury indicted YoungBoy last March on charges that he possessed a firearm as a felon and that he possessed a firearm not registered to him in a federal database according to The Advocate.