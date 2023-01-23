YSL Co-Founder Criticizes Gunna’s RICO Plea Deal: “You Don’t Do No Sh*t Like That”

Young Stoner Life’s co-founder, Mondo, isn’t pleased with Gunna’s recent RICO plea deal — which got him out of potentially serving prison time with Young Thug and other YSL members.

Mondo recently sat down with Grammy-winning rapper Murphy Lee of the St. Lunatics, for his Ugly Money Podcast. When asked what the YSL co-creator thought of Gunna’s decision, he made it very clear that, “you don’t do no sh*t like that.”

Gunna accepted a plea deal, along with Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk (Quantavious Grier), Slimelife Shawty (Winnie Lee), Lil Duke (Martinez Arnold) and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy.

“I mean, the only way to answer that, man… my man did what he did,” he said about the DS4Ever rapper. “He did what he did, man. I ain’t put no cap on it, I ain’t sitting here putting no- I know this for sure, I ain’t going off what no internet talking about. I ain’t going off what I’m seeing all over cap.”

Gunna arrives at RtA x Gunna Superbowl Store Event on February 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

He added, “I’m talking personally, on everything I love, I’m talking I know what’s going. Boy, you ain’t supposed to do that, my brother. Even if I [was] talking to [anybody], everybody who got common sense, everybody who’s been in the streets know, you do not, boy, you don’t do no sh*t like that my brother.”

Speaking to Gunna’s character possibly switching due to his dispiriting legal situation, he said, “I always said, bruh, he was a good genuine ni**a … But certain sh*t makes you do certain sh*t. You can’t say, ‘Oh, they tricked me,’ or ‘Oh, I ain’t [talk],’ or ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ Come on, my brother. It’s certain sh*t you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother. You did that.”

Social media has had mixed opinions about Gunna entering a plea deal back in December. Some have sympathized with the 29-year-old’s decision as others have called him a “snitch.” Gunna has been ordered to serve the rest of his sentence with 500 hours of community service.

“Everybody got the same ears I got? Unless you’re deaf or you’re blind,” Mondo said regarding if he thinks Gunna told on anyone to get out of his five-year sentence for racketeering. “You took a plea saying you’re the main artist brother, you know this a gang and on top of that you got caught with something and it wasn’t yours, so who else was it? Who doing sh*t like that? Who doing that?”

He continued, “You could have nothing, your sh*t finna get dropped, brother. You know that. Bruh, what the hell, you panicked. Not to bring back the panic word, you panicked, brother. You panicked, man … No bullsh*t, man. That boy panicked, man.”

Upon being released from prison in December, Gunna, née Sergio Kitchens, released a statement to the public clarifying that he did not snitch on any of his co-defendants.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he stated.

Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Young Thug, née Jeffrey Williams, remains behind bars as he faces eight charges in a 65-count indictment. Charges include conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, weapon possession and drug charges. Thugga’s trial is expected to begin after jury selection is complete, which began earlier this month.