YSL Member Has Agreed To Testify Against Young Thug, YSL Gang

While Gunna and other associates of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang managed to obtain plea deals that didn’t require their testimony, one member of the crew has agreed to testify against Young Thug and other affiliates in their current RICO case in an effort to secure his own freedom.

Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, appeared at a hearing in Atlanta Wednesday where he pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The hearing found Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love reading aloud a list of “factual acknowledgments” made by Sledge as a part of his deal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. This included confirming the locale of a YSL meet-up spot after the murder of Donovan Thomas — an associate of a rival gang — on Jan. 10, 2015. Sledge’s co-defendants Demise McMullen, Shannon Stillwell, Justin Cobb, Javaris Bradford and Deamonte Kendrick have all been implicated in the killing.

Sledge added that Thugger paid members of the crew to “lay low” after Thomas was killed.

Sledge accepted 15 years probation in exchange for his willingness to testify. He will also be required to possess no guns, commit no criminal acts and submit to random drug tests. If his results come back positive for any drug, he is to enter drug rehab within 30 days, according to AJC. He will also be placed on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless he is working, going to school or a medical emergencies. He is also banned from contacting any of his co-defendants.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin January 5, 2023.









