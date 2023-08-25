YSL RICO Trial Paused While Defendant Faces Murder In Separate Case

Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has been paused due to another defendant facing a separate murder charge.

Law & Crime Network reported that the high-profile legal battle would be postponed until Thursday (Aug. 31). Cordarius Dorsey’s murder trial will take priority, as he’s accused of killing Xavier Arlandor Turner in January 2020. Dorsey is currently serving a life sentence for participating in a 2019 killing and was denied parole.

Cathy Russon of L&C took to X/Twitter to detail the court’s decision to focus on Thug’s co-defendant Dorsey and his murder trial. “No more #YSL hearings/jury selection until Aug. 31. Defendant Cordarius Dorsey is currently on trial for murder in an unrelated case in front of another judge,” Russon typed. “Therefore, no more activities will happen until that case has concluded.”

Legal documents stated that Dorsey shot and killed Turner at Old National Village Discount Mall in College Park, Ga. Turner was also accused of being a part of the Atlanta entertainer’s YSL, which was detailed as a “violent gang,” aiding in various violent crimes across Atlanta.

No more #YSL hearings/jury selection until Aug. 31. Defendant Cordarius Dorsey is currently on trial for murder in an unrelated case in front of another judge. Therefore, no more activities will happen until that case has concluded. #YoungThug (video of Williams entering court… pic.twitter.com/EBplAgEoBh — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 24, 2023

As for Thugger, he has been in jail since May 2022. The rapper has applied for bond and has been denied four times. In June 2023, Thug’s legal team attempted to end the YSL RICO case. The latest motion to dismiss the trial argued for the decision based on the statute of limitations. Thugger’s lawyer, Brian Steel, spoke about getting the charges dropped in an official press release obtained by XXL.

“In order to satisfy the crime of RICO conspiracy, the prosecution must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that at least one (1) overt act was committed in furtherance of the conspiracy within the Statute of Limitations,” he wrote. “To satisfy the Statute of Limitations, the overt act must have occurred within five (5) years of the filing of the Bill of Indictment with the Clerk of Court.”

“Both the original Indictment as well as the re-Indictment have overt acts numbers 1 through approximately 61 with a date more than five (5) years before the return of the Indictment. Since overt acts numbers 1 through about 61 are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations, these overt acts cannot support a conviction of Mr. Williams (or any of the accused) since said overt acts are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations.”