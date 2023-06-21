Yung Bleu Officially Announces Love Scars Tour Dates

Yung Bleu is ready to hit the road again. The “You’re Mines Still” singer announced on Wednesday (June 21) that he will officially be heading out for his Love Scars Tour later this summer.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 17-city nationwide trek will kick off in San Fransisco on Aug. 24 and wind through major cities like Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more. It will come to a close in Chicago on Sept. 30.

Back in April, the Alabama-raised talent shared his most recent body of work, Love Scars II, the official sequel to 2020’s Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions. The 15-track offering boasted guest appearances from Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, and Tink. Production was handled by the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Tink, Hitmaka, Chrishan Dotson (Makasound), OG Parker, and more. Shortly afterward, he followed up with Love Scars II (Acoustic Deluxe), which added on four new cuts.

Outside of his own work, Bleu also found time to lend his vocals to other recent collaborations, including THEY.’s “In The Mood,” Coi Leray’s “Aye Yai Yai,” M Huncho’s “Who We Are,” Ashanti’s “Falling For You,” and dvsn’s “Last Time.”

Tickets for the Love Scars Tour go on sale this Friday (June 23) and can be purchased here. Check out the full list of dates below.

Thu, Aug. 24, 2023, San Francisco, CA – The Regency

Fri, Aug. 25, 2023, Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

Sun, Aug. 27, 2023, Meza, AZ – Nile Theater

Fri, Sept. 1, 2023, Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Sat, Sept. 2, 2023, New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre

Sun, Sept. 3, 2023, Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Thu, Sept. 7, 2023, Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Fri, Sept. 8, 2023, Charlotte, NC – QC Soundstage

Sat, Sept. 9, 2023, Richmond, VA – The National

Tue, Sept. 12, 2023, Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Thu, Sept. 14, 2023, Cleveland, OH – The Agora

Tue, Sept. 19, 2023, Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre

Thu, Sept. 21, 2023, Toronto, ON – The Opera House

Sat, Sept. 23, 2023, New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sun, Sept. 24, 2023, Boston, MA – Road Runner

Thu, Sept. 28, 2023, Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sat, Sept. 30, 2023, Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre