Yung Joc Breaks Down Difference Between Snitching And Seeking Justice

YSL members taking pleas in their current RICO case has generated a lot of discourse about “snitching.” Yung Joc chimed in with his effort to distinguish snitching from seeking justice.

“I just feel like sometimes the whole concept of no snitching, people don’t understand the parameters of,” the 42-year-old said in a Vlad TV interview on Thursday (March 30). “If one of my family members or somebody in my care, under my umbrella, under my family tree is murdered senselessly and I see you, but the police catch you? So you gotta ask the streets, am I supposed to say, ‘No, that’s not him,’ so he walks?”

He continued, “And when he walks, what’s gon’ happen? Either I or somebody affiliated with me is gon’ go retaliate seeking vengeance for that person we lost.” The Atlanta rapper went on to explain how engaging in “street justice” just results in another person either being put in jail or killed instead of letting the police do their jobs.

“People say taking the stand, ‘Oh you not supposed to affiliate no kind of way.’ What ungoverned society are you living in? The average person talking like that probably don’t even got a bank account or pay taxes. It’s a certain disconnect.”

Gunna’s Alford Plea in December 2022 set off a ripple effect of his YSL affiliates taking similar deals. “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL,” the DS4Ever rapper said in a statement. “An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”

He continued, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”