Yung Joc Responds To Women Choosing Gift Card Over Meet And Greet With Him

Yung Joc responds to women who shared choice words when selecting a gift card over a meeting with the rapper. On Tuesday (July 4), 856 Entertainment uploaded a clip to social media featuring New Jersey radio host DJ Promo asking seemingly random people their preferences between spending time with a celebrity or monetary compensation.

In the Instagram video, a handful of women are seen declining a 30-minute meeting with the 42-year-old rapper in order to obtain a hypothetical $50 Amazon gift card.

“The $50 because you know what I can get off of Amazon for $50?” explained one woman in the video. “I can get a couple of things. Nice little mirror, nice little dresser.”

“I don’t want Yung Joc,” explained another woman when presented with the ultimatum. “That ni**a be wearing the swoops and the corny a** hairstyles. I’m alright.”

After watching the clip, the “Juice Box” rhymer headed to the comment section, giving followers and fans his opinion on the women’s responses.

“Y’all would have no choice cause I wouldn’t f**k with not one of them in the first place,” detailed the Atlanta representative. “1. I’m happily married,” following his second point with the blue cap emoji.

The comment continued to clarify, “3. He never said have sex with me he just said 30 min with me and y’all would get at least $300 worth of food and shots if I did allow y’all in my immediate vicinity,” adding, “4. I ain’t never had a problem getting no woman lol 5. I would give y’all $100 Amazon gift card to stay the fvxk over there.”