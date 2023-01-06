Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: “We Put God First”

Yung Miami says that her relationship with Diddy is grounded in spirituality, as the City Girl reveals that she’s accompanied the rap mogul to church and that the two regularly pray together. During an appearance at the season two premier of BMF, the Sunshine State rep delved into her and Diddy connecting through Christianity and their devotion to a higher power.

“We go to church,” the 28 year-old told PEOPLE. “He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”

The “Act Up” rapper’s whirlwind romance with the 53 year-old has been gaining heavy attention since it was first reported in June 2021. The birth of Diddy’s daughter, Love Sean Combs, last year caused many to question Yung Miami’s role in his life, which she and the mogul quickly addressed in separate statements.

Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean “Diddy” Combs and his family, his daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

However, despite public speculation regarding their romantic arrangement, the Caresha Please host appears to be smitten with Diddy, admitting that she’s never felt a love like this before. “He’s a man. He’s a grown man,” the artist, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, says before praising his communication skills. “He’s very honest. He’s upfront about everything, ain’t no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it.”

Yung Miami is set to appear in the second season of BMF, which premiered on Friday (Jan. 6) on Starz. The rapper and Diddy were recently spotted celebrating the New Year together.