Yung Miami Reveals She’s Bisexual, Wants To “Smash” Megan Thee Stallion

Yung Miami recently opened up to Jason Lee about her sexuality and who she lusts after. The City Girl revealed that she’s indeed bisexual and wouldn’t mind letting rapper Megan Thee Stallion “smash.”

During a rapid-questions game of “smash or pass,” the Hollywood Unlocked creator brought up the “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s name to which Miami responded, “I’ma smash all day and tomorrow. She really can, like, take me up and throw down.”

Although the 29-year-old has a thing for women, she did admit that she couldn’t see herself being romantically involved with one beyond the bedroom.

“Sexually, I’ve been with a woman before. I love it,” the “Act Up” rhymer said before revealing that she identifies as bisexual. “Yeah, I always say that. I really do like girls. I don’t wanna be in a relationship with a girl.” See below.

Yung Miami has expressed her fondness for the Hot Girl captain before. During an episode of her own podcast Caresha Please last year, Miami joined Meg for a conversation, in which she shot her shot at the Traumazine rapstress.

“I mean, I like what I like … I like you,” Megan said when asked if she like girls. Miami immediately responded with, “You do? You’d f**k me?” Megan then let her know that if it ever did go down in the bedroom, that she’d be “on top.”

Miami then said in the episode that, “the only type of porn that turns me on is girl-on-girl porn … That’s how I always knew I was gay — or I was bisexual. I feel like we know how to please each other.”

However, the mother-of-two recently appeared at the 2023 MET Gala arm-in-arm with Diddy.

While on the red carpet, the Opa-locka native and Bad Boy boss were hit with a question by La La Anthony that everyone has been dying to know: if the two are officially together or not.

A profusely sweating Diddy responded, “We definitely go together real bad. She’s my date for the night, she’s incredible. We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it; we don’t put titles on it.”

Stumbling over his words a bit, he added, “This is like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet, and I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Yung Miami echoed his sentiments with, “It’s just a good date night.”