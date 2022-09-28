Yung Miami Says She Wants To Be The “Black Oprah,” Leaving Fans Confused

Yung Miami of the City Girls performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Yung Miami is known for her fierce, fun, and frivolous raps alongside her fellow City Girls member JT.

More recently, the 28-year-old has stepped into the podcasting world with her Revolt TV show Caresha Please, hosting guests such as her boyfriend Diddy, partner-in-raps JT, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Saweetie, Saucy Santana, and Kevin Gates. With her growing popularity in the talk show lane, Caresha recently spoke with XXL about her aspirations for the show en route to eventually becoming the “Black Oprah.”

“I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams,” the Miami rapper said. “I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

Though the goal is a great one to have given Winfrey’s legendary status among syndicated television shows, the language use was a bit confusing to the internet since the 68-year-old is already, in fact, a Black woman.

lmaoo sus @YungMiami305 ?im crinee just say you wanna be the Ghetto Black Oprah im here for it tho‼️??‍?? https://t.co/C4Lltmsycv — theHUSTLER (@marley365_) September 27, 2022

Despite the reactions, the rapper stood firm in her claim and got some support from her peers and fans along the way.

Black Oprah!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

Caresha please is really funny as hell ??????? she’s def the next black Oprah — 3:14 (@kashdoll) September 28, 2022

Caresha got her shook https://t.co/ZH2KNnZoMw — JaCobe (@jacobeiscool) September 27, 2022

Prior to her hilarious and controversial claim, the “Act Up” artist spoke on how the show came together and Puff Daddy’s role in its inception.

“People just loving to hear me talk, you know? Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral. So, one day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, ‘Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,’ and that’s how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live.”

With the strong start she’s had and Brother Love’s support, Yung Miami’s vision may not be too far off. Watch out, Oprah.



