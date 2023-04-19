Yung Miami Hopes The ‘Caresha Please’ Empire “Will Be Like Fenty”

Yung Miami—né Caresha Brownlee—wants it all.

As The Cut‘s latest cover star, one-half of the City Girls duo, is making it known that she is actively building an empire, aptly titled “Caresha Please.”

“I want everything: to be an actor, an artist, and entrepreneur,” said the rapper, 29. “It’s just my work ethic that’s gonna determine my success. I never expected to be an artist. I will say that I manifested being famous. I always thought maybe I’d be somebody’s baby mama or wife, girlfriend, or something like that, or just an influencer.”

The self-proclaimed “Black Oprah” admitted, “Before I was famous, I was hood famous. Like, everybody in the city knew me […] I was just the talk of the town. I was always just that girl!”

Though many found fault with the moniker when she first claimed in September 2022, she embraces the criticism and hopes that Caresha Please “will be like Fenty” and that “City Girls be the biggest f**king artists in the world.”

Later in the conversation, Brownlee revealed that her time on BMF helped her process through the emotional aspect of her son’s father’s murder after nearly three years.

“It was so emotional […] I always say I never got a chance to go through the emotion of my baby father getting killed and feel he’s gone because I was always working, which was a good thing because it kept my mind off of it,” explained the You People actress. “It was good and bad. If not, I don’t know where it would have took me. You know how some people go into a deep depression? I thank God I was able to keep working because I’ve got kids. I felt it, of course, but I didn’t have a breakdown until after the fact. When I did break down, it was bad. It was horrible.”

In terms of other romantic relationships, she clarified her “golden showers” comment from this past January. “I never said he was the one I did that with,” referring to her now-ex, Diddy.

Though she refused to put a title on their situation, the “Twerk” rapper expressed, “We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Brownlee recently appeared on Mary J. Blige’s The Wine Down, alongside Taraji P. Henson. She revealed that she is dating, and when it came to older men, Henson jokingly told her to “run,” but most of all, “have fun.” Watch the snippet below.