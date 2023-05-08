Yung Miami Doesn’t Want Her Daughter Living A “City Girl” Lifestyle

On the latest episode of The Jason Lee Show, Yung Miami opened up about a plethora of topics, including her sexuality, dating Diddy, motherhood and more.

When asked about being a mother to her daughter Summer, 3, and if she’d want her to be a City Girl when she gets older, Miami immediately nixed that idea.

“So Summer ain’t allowed to be no city girl?” Jason inquired, to which the mother-of-two responded, “No, I want her raised totally different. I don’t even want her to see the light of day like that. Like I just really want her to be like, level-headed, a school girl and just on a whole other wave.”

She added, “I kinda was raised different, so I don’t wanna raise her up like how I was raised. You know I’m a city girl, ain’t nothing wrong with it, but I don’t want that for my daughter.” See clip below.

Earlier in the conversation, the Opa-locka, Miami-native spoke on the impact that City Girls has had on women and their sexuality, as well as how she freely defines herself as a “whore.”

“I’m a whore,” she admitted before defining it. “I’m very like, I’m a whore … I’m free with myself. I’m very like sexy, I’m free, I’m open. I think that a whore is a person that like, they’ll have on some shorts, ass out, ti**ies out.”

She continued, “Yeah I’m a whore, I keep telling ya’ll. I think it’s like a fun word, it’s more so like how you express yourself.”

(L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Despite considering herself the derogatory term, Miami is still going strong with dating music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Besides the two shutting down the 2023 MET Gala red carpet, Miami told Jason Lee, “I think what’s understood don’t have to be explained.”

“When you live in your truth and you vibe how you vibe with who you vibing with, I don’t give a f**k what them people think,” she said before adding, “We just doing us. He doing him, I’m doing me and when we together, we together.”

Check out the full interview below.