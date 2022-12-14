Yung Miami Let’s The Game Know “She’s Single” Amid Diddy Drama

Yung Miami found herself defending her romantic stance with Sean “Diddy” Combs again, following his Twitter announcement of his sixth child over the weekend. The Bad Boy CEO now has a third daughter named Love Sean Combs with 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.

Although the City Girls member has expressed that she and Combs are not in an exclusive relationship, she is now re-declaring her status as “single” after receiving criticism of her role in his life on social media.

Amid the drama, West Coast rapper The Game shot his shot at Yung Miami on Twitter, which was captured by The Shade Room.

“Since @YungMiami305 taken, where YungAtlanta, YungHouston or YungNewYork at ?? If you hold it down like her, you’ll never pay a bill again in this lifetime or the next !!!!” he tweeted out.

Being a good sport and correcting his perception of her relationship status, the 28-year-old responded with: “I’m single boo!”

The Compton rapper immediately followed up to her comment teasing the first few digits of his phone number.

“lol [eyes emoji] +1 (310)555-!?&%,” he wrote.

Although the mother of two has clarified that she can date whoever she wants aside from Diddy, she still found herself being scrutinized. DJ Akademiks, who has been controversial in his commentary about various topics, deemed Miami a “side chick.”

“I’M NOBODY SIDE Bi**H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY!” she fired back at the controversial podcast host. “I don’t come 2nd to no bi**h! Akademiks my name ain’t d**k so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Ni**a my uncle doing life sentences for BI**H A** NI**A!!!!!”

Diddy, who doesn’t get too involved in messy social media drama, defended his “Shorty Wop” on Twitter. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want.”

He added, “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE”

A few other celebrities came to the Florida native’s defense including her close friend and music artist Saucy Santana.

Akademiks and the “Material Gworl” rapper exchanged a series of tweets in which Santana declared that the host is never “outside” and called him a “Twitch bi**h.”

Yung Miami or Diddy haven’t had much more to say regarding the lengthy social media battle between critics of their relationship and those who support what they have.