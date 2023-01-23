Here’s What Yung Miami Said About Meeting Diddy’s Mother And Family

Yung Miami continues to open up about her relationship with Diddy, revealing that she’s already met the mogul’s mother, Janice Combs, and has been accepted by his family with open arms. During an appearance on the red carpet of the You People premiere, the rapper was asked about her first impressions of the Combs clan.

“Mama Combs, I love her,” the 28-year-old told The Shade Room. “She treat[s] me like I’m her own.” The artist also added that she loves the twins and referred to them as “City Girls’ who are “so cool.” Miami also described her interactions with the Combs as being warm and inviting and that there’s been no pressure or awkward moments between her and the family thus far.

“It just gave family. It gave family from the first day.” She added, “They were real nice [and] getting to know me, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, who is that over there,’ it was like, ‘Hi!'”

The “Twerkulator” artist was also asked what factors she considers before allowing her significant other to meet her own family. “When I feel like I love that person,” she said. “I wouldn’t wanna just bring anybody around my family. I have to love them or have some type of connection.”

Another topic broached during the exchange was the negative impact that family can have on a relationship, which Miami admits would personally be a non-starter. “It can be a deal breaker,” she shared. “But I feel like if the person is like a family person, it would be hard. That’s their family, you can’t be beefing with somebody in their family if you love them, but yeah, it should be a deal-breaker.”

Chance Combs, D’Lila Combs, Yung Miami, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jessie Combs celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

She continued, “I ain’t got time to be beefing with your mama. I don’t go with your mama, I go with you, I don’t got time. I would love to be grown and have a conversation, but at the end of the day, no, ’cause it’s either me or your mama (laughs). At the end of the day, it’s either me or your mama, so get to choosing.”

Yung Miami’s ongoing romance with Diddy has become one of the more discussed superstar relationships. She recently rang in the New Year with the 53-year-old and has even spoke about bonding with one another through their spiritual faith.

“He’s a man. He’s a grown man,” the artist, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, said earlier this month. “He’s very honest. He’s upfront about everything, ain’t no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it.”