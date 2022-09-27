Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy

If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of.

The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

The 28-year-old added, “He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Though rumors about their romance began swirling in June 2021, nothing was actually confirmed until the debut episode of Miami’s show, Caresha Please, that aired earlier this summer.

Despite their single relationship status, Miami has no problem flaunting lavish gifts from the Bad Boy mogul and even recently shared photos of her wearing socks adorned with Diddy’s face that set the internet ablaze.

When asked about what she likes about the father of six, Miami revealed that he’s “very funny” and supportive of her. “I feel like he brings a different side of me that—I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had—he brings out a better side of me,” she gushed. “He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that.’ He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”