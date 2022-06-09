Yung Miami Asks Diddy Hard-Hitting Questions In Teaser For Revolt Podcast Show ‘Caresha Please’

Yung Miami, one-half of the City Girls, has struck gold and inked a new media deal with Sean Diddy Combs’ multimedia company Revolt TV for her new podcast show, Caresha Please.

The Miami-bred rapper is taking her no-nonsense approach to music and transferring the formula to her show which will see her interviewing a litany of celebrities, asking them the hard-hitting questions that usually would be off-limits. Announced on Wednesday (June 8) by Revolt’s official Twitter, a 34-second teaser for the series was uploaded, showing off the unfiltered, raw, and unexpected nature.

We’re getting into it all on our new show #CareshaPlease, hosted by the one & only @YungMiami305. On the first episode, @Diddy joins in as he talks their careers, friendship, dating, ‘Love Records’ and more. Tap in Thursday at 5PM ET on REVOLT’s YouTube ?#watchREVOLT? pic.twitter.com/izpemkHebF — REVOLT (@revolttv) June 8, 2022

The teaser also features the show’s first guest, Diddy, as Yung Miami grills him on his new record label, Love Records, how fatherhood has been since the passing of Kim Porter, why he never got married, and—the most “yeah, she went there” question of them all—the status of their relationship.

In a released statement ahead of the forthcoming Caresha Please premiere, Yung Miami spoke excitingly about the show’s unrestrained atmosphere, saying, “Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off-limits.”

Caresha Please is scheduled to air on Thursday (June 9) at 5 p.m. ET via the Revolt app, YouTube channel, and watchREVOLT.com.