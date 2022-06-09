Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Yung Miami Asks Diddy Hard-Hitting Questions In Teaser For Revolt Podcast Show ‘Caresha Please’

The City Girls rapper inked a multi-platform deal for her tell-all show.

yung miami and diddy on set
Screenshot

Yung Miami, one-half of the City Girls, has struck gold and inked a new media deal with Sean Diddy Combs’ multimedia company Revolt TV for her new podcast show, Caresha Please

The Miami-bred rapper is taking her no-nonsense approach to music and transferring the formula to her show which will see her interviewing a litany of celebrities, asking them the hard-hitting questions that usually would be off-limits. Announced on Wednesday (June 8) by Revolt’s official Twitter, a 34-second teaser for the series was uploaded, showing off the unfiltered, raw, and unexpected nature. 

The teaser also features the show’s first guest, Diddy, as Yung Miami grills him on his new record label, Love Records, how fatherhood has been since the passing of Kim Porter, why he never got married, and—the most “yeah, she went there” question of them all—the status of their relationship.

In a released statement ahead of the forthcoming Caresha Please premiere, Yung Miami spoke excitingly about the show’s unrestrained atmosphere, saying, “Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off-limits.” 

Caresha Please is scheduled to air on Thursday (June 9) at 5 p.m. ET via the Revolt app, YouTube channel, and watchREVOLT.com

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad