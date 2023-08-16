Yung Miami, Don Toliver, Lauren London Tapped For REVOLT WORLD Event

Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT’s Chairman, announced the lineup for the 2023 REVOLT WORLD event, REVOLT reports. The stacked event will feature Yung Miami, Don Toliver, Lauren London, Moneybagg Yo, Juvenile, G Herbo, Omarion, Tee Grizzley, Jemele Hill, Amber Grimes, Saucy Santana, Queen Naija, Young M.A, Flau-jae, Jeezy, and more. Diddy’s cultural festival will occur from Sept. 22 to 24, 2023, at 3350 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest in Atlanta, Ga.

Much like the diverse list of names, REVOLT WORLD will include various music performances, keynote speakers, and panel discussions throughout the day. Additionally, fans will be treated to live viewings of Miami’s Caresha Please, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs, and The Jason Lee Show. Each podcast will also feature unnamed special guests and REVOLT WORLD relevant content. An Instagram post from the event’s account detailed the conference as “REVOLT Summit REIMAGINED.”

Combs spoke about the need for his star-studded event and what he hopes to accomplish with this year’s artistic spectacle.

“REVOLT WORLD was created to celebrate the global impact of Hip-Hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education, and opportunity,” the renown businessman said. “Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community, and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels also chimed in. Samuels expressed the event’s mission to “ignite conversations” with impactful dialogue and discussions. The CEO added that REVOLT WORLD’s 2023 theme will be “We Are Hip-Hop,” including events that “evolve [the] narrative of how the music genre consistently influences culture, society, and artistry.”

“We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at REVOLT WORLD who share our mission to provide access, knowledge, and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence,” he said. “From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment, and change that REVOLT stands for. Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration, and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”

Tickets for REVOLT WORLD are available for purchase now. Early-bird general admission three-day passes begin at $149. VIP three-day passes will start at $399. More information regarding the Hip-Hop celebration can be found at the event’s official website.