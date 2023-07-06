Yung Miami, GloRilla Agree On How Critics Treat Successful Black Girls From The Hood

Following recent commentary surrounding raunchy rappers Sexyy Red and Sukihana — and even GloRilla’s recent performance at the 2023 BET Awards — Glo tweeted out her feelings about the criticism. According to the “Tomorrow 2” rhymer, people always seem to hate on Black girls from the hood after seeing their rise to success.

On Wednesday (July 5), Yung Miami also co-signed Big Glo’s sentiments.

“Y’all hate on every hood bi**h dat make it out & its sickkkkk,” the Memphis rapstress tweeted yesterday. Yung Miami responded with “VERY [hurling emoji].”

The City Girls rapper followed up in another tweet with, “Y’all HATE to see black girls living the life they deserve make it make sense.”

Hip-Hop has always had women rappers going toe-to-toe with their male counterparts, but more recently there has been an overflow of women who are way more explicit with their lyrics (dating from Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B).

As newcomers like Sexyy Red and Sukihana have come into the game with their popular vulgar songs, “Pound Town” and “Eating,” women rappers like the City Girls and GloRilla have seen more mainstream success with some of their clear-cut tracks.

GloRilla’s 2022 “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” single broke her into the industry and earned her many accolades, including a nod for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Since then, she’s gone on to stay true to herself with singles like “Tomorrow,” “Blessed,” and her new cut “Lick or Sum.”

In addition, Yung Miami and JT have made a plethora of songs they deem “pu**y popping” music that has climbed the charts and made them one of the best women rap duos ever. Some of their successful hits include “Twerk” featuring Cardi B, “Act Up,” “Pu**y Talk,” with Doja Cat and “Good Love” featuring Usher.

As for the Hood’s Hottest Princess, she has been receiving a heap of backlash for her recent appearance at the 2023 BET Awards.

The Missouri rhymer showed up to the biggest night in Black entertainment wearing a red sheer two-piece ensemble, holding a large stack of money, and also going barefoot while she sat in the audience. At one point during the ceremony, Red gave an impromptu performance of her song “Pound Town” from the crowd.

“I’m going to just keep being myself and they going to mess with you when you being genuine,” she explained to VIBE. “I’m going to try to stay around for a long time.”

Sexyy Red attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



