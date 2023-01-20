Yung Miami Reveals Love Of Golden Showers, “Pee Diddy” Trends Online

Yung Miami gave the public insight into her bedroom activities during a recent episode of her Caresha Please show, as the rapper revealed that one of her fetishes is being urinated on when engaging in sexual relations.

The 28-year-old star was hosting while playing a game of Resha Roulette with Caresha Please guest and fellow Miami native Trina when she selected a card ordering the participants to take a shot of alcohol if the enjoy “golden showers.” A “golden shower” is a term used to describe an instance in which someone urinates on another person or group of people, normally during a sex act.

Upon silently reading the card, the City Girl voiced her hesitation to answer the question before reading it out aloud to Trina. “It says take a shot if you like golden showers,” the “Act Up” rapper said, quickly adding, “I Do” in the response, much to the Diamond Princess’ surprise.

“Golden showers?” Trina questioned, seemingly caught off guard by the admission. “Meaning when the guy pees on you. Pee on you everywhere, you like it?”

Yung Miami saying she likes golden showers is crazy… Pee Diddy go get your girl Caresha. pic.twitter.com/mJskqMCcsw — muliani (@MulianiEnt) January 20, 2023

However, Yung Miami remained unabashed in her enjoyment of the act, enthusiastically doubling down on her declaration. “I just like it,” she continued, adding, “I don’t know, it just do something to me.” The rapper’s revelation prompted Trina, who says she’s never participated in a “golden shower” before, to deem Yung Miami “Freak of the Week.”

The budding media personality’s comments were quickly spread on social media and beyond, with users speculating that Diddy, whom Yung Miami is currently romantically linked with, is the current provider of those aforementioned showers. After various social media users dubbed the rap legend “Pee Diddy” in light of his beau’s remarks, the term became a trending topic on Twitter.

Yung Miami has been vocal about her relationship with Diddy, sharing that the two have bonded through their spiritual connection and have even attended church and prayed together. “He takes me to church,” she said earlier this month. “We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”