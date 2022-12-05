Yung Miami Teases ‘Caresha Please’ Cancellation For This Hilarious Reason

Yung Miami is known for her sporadic, albeit hilarious, tweets, but on today’s episode of “What Is Caresha Talkin’ ‘Bout?,” the rapper teased the cancellation of her show, Caresha Please.

The reason may come as a shock, but the podcast host tweeted, “I might have to cancel #Careshaplease. n****s scared of the smoke.” She later added, “I ain’t got time to be tip-toeing around questions did you f**k whataname [laughing emoji] #Careshaplease.”

Since its launch back in June, Caresha Please has featured guests including her “boyfriend”/Bad Boy mogul Diddy, City Girls musical partner JT, close friend Saucy Santana, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Gates, and Saweetie. The latest episode with Femme It Forward honoree Latto arrived on Sept. 23, with no new episode announcements since.

The dynamic podcast, however, has already made its mark on the culture especially after tying with Drink Champs for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The feat was proclaimed after the City Girl declared she wants to be the “Black Oprah.”

The “Good Love” rapstress stated, “I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

Despite the evident controversy considering Oprah is a Black woman, fans stood by Miami’s sentiment. While we wait for what’s next with Caresha Please, her devoted audience can see her make her acting debut on season two of BMF. Watch the trailer below.