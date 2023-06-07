Yung Miami Thinks Moving In With Diddy Could Ruin Their Relationship

Although Yung Miami and Diddy have explained their stance with one another numerous times, fans are still questioning the nature of their relationship.

On Saturday (June 3), Miami tweeted out that she missed her “man” and wanted to “smell his neck” — leaving fans to run wild in the comments. One even suggested that the City Girl move into one household with the Bad Boy boss.

“That’s how you ruin a relationship! Don’t do it,” she resonded.

Although the two have expressed their love for one another to the world, Miami and Diddy have always declared themselves single, but “rocking” when they’re together. The two attended the Met Gala this year hand-in-hand as they spoke on their relationship, once again.

“I have the million dollar question right now. Are you ready for it? …” Lala asked the couple from the red carpet. “So, do y’all officially go together real bad?”

“We definitely go together real bad!” a sweating Diddy answered. “She’s my date for the night. … We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Miami followed top with, “Yeah, it’s just a good date night.” See video above.

The couple also recently joined forces on the collaborative effort “Act Bad” with Diddy featuring Fabolous and City Girls. Following the announcement of the track, Yung Miami posted a couple of photos of her and Diddy lip-locking, getting handsy, and having fun at the strip club.

However Diddy’s “act bad” behavior got him called out by Misa Hylton, stylist and the mother of his son, Justin Combs, whom received a DUI the same night.

In one IG Story Misa wrote, “I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son [100 emoji],” while adding in another post, “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free.”

The MCM global creative partner didn’t stop there. She went on, writing, “Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL.” Seemingly, Misa was referencing Diddy’s relationship with Miami, 29, and their new “Act Bad” single.

On Sunday (June 4), the 29-year-old was pulled over during a traffic stop near Beverly Hills around 9 AM. According to Fox News Digital, “Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs.”

Not too long after, Justin was released on his own recognizance, according to The Sun.