Yung Miami Says She’s “Not Sharing” Her Next Man

It appears as if Yung Miami’s next romantic relationship will be a monogamous one, as the rapper says she has no intentions of sharing her next boyfriend with other women.

On Sunday (March 5), the 29-year-old, who recently performed at Rolling Loud in California alongside fellow City Girl JT, took to Twitter to talk about her strenuous week and express wanting one man for herself, seemingly referring to rap mogul Diddy, who she’s been dating over the past year. “I’m not sharing my next ni**a!” the Floridian wrote in a subsequent tweet on her account.

After revealing a few additional thoughts while interacting with fans, she returned to Twitter and admitted she said too much, blaming her vent on the alcoholic beverages she’d consumed. “I’m tipsy I gotta go,” she concluded, adding a string of crying-laughing emojis at the end of the tweet.

It's been a long week I just want my man ? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

I'm not sharing my next nigga! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

I'm tipsy I gotta go ????????????✌?✌? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

Yung Miami has been particularly open about her views on relationships as of late and recently revealed she has no desire to get married due to her fear of her husband potentially committing infidelity. “I don’t want to get married cos I feel like men are not faithful,” she said on Instagram Live over the weekend. “I take everything personal. I will never forget. If my husband cheats on me, Imma kill him.”

The Caresha Please host’s relationship with Diddy has been a hot topic since the pair confirmed their romantic connection last year. Amid talk of Yung Miami merely being a “side chick” to Diddy as he fathered a child with another woman, the 53-year-old mogul refuted any talk of the starlet being his mistress and expressed his feelings for her while warning those looking to cause her discomfort.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy wrote at the time. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”