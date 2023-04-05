Yung Miami Responds To Big Mulla’s Diss Track

Yung Miami heard Big Mulla’s diss track directed towards her and has made her feelings known. The City Girls member was not impressed.

The popular Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk shared a snippet of Mulla’s bars rapped over Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” beat, on Monday (April 3). “Hottest city girl but ain’t sh*t about you city/ You knew you wasn’t gon’ last long that’s why you started f**kin’ Diddy,” she spits. “Got a couple hits, I’ll admit you got yo flowers/ If it wasn’t for JT, h**’s career would be sour.”

Caresha took to the post’s comments and typed “Booooooooo” with several tomato emojis, signaling her disapproval of the effort. Their beef stemmed from a brief interaction in the comments of an unknown Instagram post, where the Chicago rapper encouraged people to stop lying about the topic at hand. The “Act Up” rapper replied, asking “Why your eyes so far apart?”

Big Mulla’s cheap shot about Yung Miami and her relationship with Diddy comes almost a month after Caresha’s momentary Twitter rant. “It’s been a long week I just want my man,” she wrote before following up with “I’m not sharing my next ni**a!”

That same weekend, she shared her feelings about marriage on Instagram Live. “I don’t want to get married cos I feel like men are not faithful,” Miami said. “I take everything personal. I will never forget. If my husband cheats on me, Imma kill him.”

Her relationship with Puff Daddy was a hot topic last year, especially after he had a child with another woman. The Bad Boy founder took to Twitter to defend his lady, saying, “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop.”