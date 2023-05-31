Yung Miami Responds To DJ Akademiks Calling Her A “One-Trick Pony” & Talentless

DJ Akademiks has called out City Girls rapper and Caresha Please host Yung Miami, deeming her a “one-trick pony,” talentless, and even going as far to say that she makes “loose pu**y music.” He also urged her beau Diddy to “check your girl.”

On Tuesday (May 30), a livestream of Akademiks drew attention as he began mouthing off about the “Act Bad” rhymer and her talents.

“Yung Miami is, to me, a clown. She’s a one-trick pony,” he said on Twitch, reposted by The Neighborhood Talk. “She is not talented to do anything else. The only active talent is to be like, ‘Yo, I’m pimping these dudes out.’ While you come out in interviews and you were crying. You [told] Diddy to DM me. ‘Yo, please, he’s calling me a side chick.'”

Ak then turned his focus to Diddy suggesting that the Love Records CEO check his girl, while adding that he has respect for him.

“Diddy, the only reason I’m going back in on her, I heard her on some show, she called me a very naughty word,” the controversial commentator said. “Diddy… respect to you but check your girl.”

The remark in question was said on Yung Miami’s episode of The Jason Lee Show where they played a game of “Name Drop.” In the comment section of the IG gossip blog, Miami repeated her sentiments in a since-deleted comment, where she called Ak “Batty Boy,” a derogatory Jamaican Patois insult.

The feud between Akademiks and Miami first ignited when he dubbed her as Diddy’s side chick after Love revealed that he had fathered his sixth child with another woman, while dating the Opa-locka native. At the time, Diddy corrected the blogger stating that Miami was not his side chick, but his “Shawty Wap.”

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“[Yung Miami] is not my side chick,” Diddy then tweeted. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Diddy has yet to respond to Ak’s latest shenanigans, but Miami did post a tempting video of her sporting a “Act Bad” thong bathing suit, in honor of the City Girl’s latest collab with Diddy and Fabolous. See Miami show off her curves below.