Yung Miami Defends Her 10-Year-Old Son Throwing Money At Rolling Loud Miami

Yung Miami is defending her son, Jai, against internet trolls after he was seen throwing money at Rolling Loud Miami 2023.

Despite the festival being an event for those over the age of 16, the 10-year-old was seen throwing money at what appeared to be a VIP party on fellow City Girls member JT’s Instagram stories. The ordeal sent the internet into a frenzy, with critics calling out the rapper asking, “you gone address this or…”

The 29-year-old tweeted, “My son at rolling loud having a ball backstage let’s address it!??,” after the screen-recorded video surfaced.

Miami later added, “That’s why I don’t post my kids y’all b***hes can talk a sore in yall mouth about me but I’ll never give y’all the chance to have an opinion about my kids! Idgaf.”

JT also came to Jai and Miami’s defense, tweeting, “Me & Jai do rolling loud together every year! It’s my favorite time cause I get to bond with him & turn up! This was the best year I loved the smile on his face! I’m a coooool auntie!”

To which the Caresha, Please host replied, “THANK YOU SO MUCH THAT S**T LITERALLY BRING TEARS TO MY EYES & REMIND ME EVERYTIME THAT THIS S**T IS BIGGER THAN US!!! JAI SAID THAT WAS THE BEST DAY OF HIS LIFE THANK YOU JATAVIA! & he loveeeeeeeeee Uzi.”

Jai is the eldest of Miami’s two children. The You People actress also has a 3-year-old daughter, Summer. When it comes to her life since the fame, she told The Cut back in April, “I have no privacy. I feel like I can’t even express myself. If I really want to be myself, I have to do it at home. I can’t freely go out of the house or do like I want to do.”

However, she expressed that she wouldn’t trade her life for anything. Stating, “Because I felt like it’s my destiny. This is what God wants for me. I just feel like you got to learn how to deal with it.”