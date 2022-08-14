Yvonne Orji Tapped To Star In Netflix Drama ‘Stronger’

Yvonne Orji has been tapped to star in Netflix’s upcoming drama Stronger. According to Deadline, Orji will also executive produce the forthcoming project created and written by Sheldon Turner. A+E Studios will serve as additional executive producers alongside DC Wade and Jennifer Klein.

Stronger is a woman empowerment series that follows the life of Toni Winslow, played by Orji. Winslow becomes obsessed with bodybuilding and begins to explore the thin line between self-empowerment from self-destruction. As she struggles with who she wants to be, she undergoes a physical and emotional transformation.

The news of Yvonne’s Netflix venture arrives in the aftermath of HBO Max’s Insecure coming to an end. Orji starred as Issa Rae’s best friend Molly, a role that made her an Emmy-nominated actress. Orji has opened for Chris Rock as a standup and headlined her own 2020 HBO special, Momma, I Made It. The multi-creative is now in post-production on her second special for the network.

Earlier this year, Orji appeared in Hulu’s Vacation Friends, starring alongside John Cena and Lil Rel Howery.

Stronger is currently in development, and its official release date has not been specified.