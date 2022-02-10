Zendaya And André 3000 Star In Squarespace’s Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

With the NFL championship game around the corner, the Super Bowl LVI commercials are rolling in. To take advantage of football’s biggest nights, website building and hosting company Squarespace tapped Euphoria star Zendaya and Outkast’s André “3000” Benjamin for their “Sally’s Seashells” big game ad.

In the Edgar Wright-directed spot inspired by the classic tongue twister “Sally Sells Seashells,” Benjamin narrates the story of Sally (Zendaya), an ambitious entrepreneur who decides to step up her business game and venture into the land of e-commerce. After setting up her Sally’s Seashells store on Squarespace, she sees a boost in sales through experiences and products like seashell serenity sessions, seashell-accented fashion, seashell tours, and more.

At the tail-end of the ad, Andre 3000 appears as a sailor on board a ship.

“As a creator myself, and a Squarespace customer since 2018, I understand the importance of having an online presence that truly represents you and your business,” expressed Zendaya in a statement. “I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André ‘3000′ Benjamin.”

The 37-second ad spot will air during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Watch the extended version Squarespace’s “Sally’s Seashells” commercial below.