Zendaya Shares Tribute To Late ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: “I’ll Cherish Every Moment”

Zendaya has spoken out about the recent passing of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud. The actor played Fez, a drug dealer and mentor to Zendaya’s character, Rue. He was only 25 years old.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Emmy-winning actress spoke on how her “brother” affected her life on and off screen.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” the 26-year-old captioned a monochrome photo of him. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it,” she continued. “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone,” she ended.

On Monday (July 31), TMZ reported that the Oakland Police and Fire Dept. were called by Cloud’s mother around 11:30 AM, for a “possible overdose.” When authorities arrived to the residence, they found the actor without a pulse, as he was then pronounced dead on the scene.

Sadly, Cloud’s late father was laid to rest the week prior. Sources told the outlet that Cloud had been battling suicidal thoughts after returning from his father’s burial in Ireland. Reportedly, Cloud’s family was helping him cope with the loss.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family stated to TMZ. “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

It continues, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud was discovered on the streets of Brooklyn for the role of Fezco in the award-winning HBO series, which premiered in 2019. He’s also acted in the films The Line and North Hollywood, amidst cameoing in a plethora of music videos.

Before his passing, Cloud reportedly filmed two projects.