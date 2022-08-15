Zoey Dollaz Launches Bulletproof Car Service For Entertainers And Athletes

The conversation surrounding the dangers of being an entertainer has heated up in recent years, with deadly attacks on rappers, athletes, and other famous figures becoming increasingly prevalent. Rapper Zoey Dollaz has made an effort to provide an added safety precaution for his fellow public figures with the launch of a car service specializing in bulletproof vehicles. Dollaz—who was wounded in a 2020 shooting outside of a Miami strip club—spoke about being inspired to create his idea, which he bills as the first of its kind.

“I created my bulletproof car service, the first one ever, because like, my peers, my rap friends, we in danger,” the Freebandz rapper said during a sit-down with the On The Radar Radio show. He also spoke about assailants’ ambush tactics for targets on highways, which was the case in the 2020 shooting death of Texas rapper Mo3 and the 2021 drive-by shooting of Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem.

“They wait ’til we get on the highway and try to spray us,” he added. “Football players that come from the hood, they gotta go back to the hood and see they people. We see the stories of them getting harmed and stuff, so I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me create an Uber with bulletproof vehicles.’ And I did that.”

According to Zoey, he traveled in bulletproof vehicles before being injured in a 2020 shooting but was caught slipping and riding in another car at an inopportune moment. “Actually, I had my bulletproof cars when I got shot,” the rapper noted. “I just was in my mother’s car. I had just got my mom a Benz, and I’m like, ‘Let me flex in my mama’s sh*t real quick.’ Man, I end up gettin’ hit up in there.”

On a more uplifting note, Zoey credited music with providing new opportunities for his friends and family and opening the door for him to pursue his own passions as a businessman.

“I really focus on a lot of business,” the “Blow A Check” rapper shared. “Music is my love, and I love it. It created a way for my family to be able to be away from the hood. And my friends, I get to travel the world with them, but it’s a vessel, and it’s a door for me. And it’s just a talent that God gave me, but business is my thing.”

Watch Zoey Dollaz’s full On The Radar Radio interview below.