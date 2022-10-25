‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44

Zuri Craig of The CraigLewis Band performs live during Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on October 15, 2015 in New York City.

The entertainment community has suffered another sad loss as Zuri Craig, a finalist from the 10th season of America’s Got Talent, was pronounced dead at age 44. His family made the announcement on Sunday (Oct. 23) via his ZoReMi Ent Instagram account and confirmed the singer passed away on Friday (Oct. 21).

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” they wrote. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.” Currently, no cause of death has been provided.

Craig competed alongside Jerry Lewis as part of the Craig Lewis Band during his 2015 stint on America’s Got Talent. They ultimately finished in fifth place but delivered rousing, memorable renditions of James Brown’s “This Is A Man’s World” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

The late multi-talent also stepped into the acting realm, appearing on-screen in Tyler Perry’s 2011 films Madea’s Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas. 2013’s Madea Gets A Job features his vocals.

Last July, Craig held a casting call for his web series titled Black Hollywood: Atlanta and he was set to appear in Soul Food Live On Stage on Nov. 20 in Atlanta.

Aside from singing and acting, the vocalist also had a sense of humor. During the summer of 2021 when DaBaby continued to be pulled from festivals and shows for his homophobic comments and lack of remorse, Craig posted his own satirical cancellation of the “Suge” rapper’s upcoming set at a gospel conference on Instagram.

“The Gospel Music Workshop Of America just announced that Da Baby will no longer be performing as a part of their 2022 convention line up,” he wrote.

VIBE sends prayers and condolences to Zuri Craig’s family, friends, loved ones, and all who have been impacted by his passing.