J. Cole And Kid Cudi Announced As 2022 Governors Ball Headliners

Governors Ball has revealed a star-studded lineup for 2022. Set to return this spring, the annual music festival will be headlined by J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Halsey over its three-day schedule. The music festival will take place June 10-12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York.

Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, J.I.D., Coi Leray, and Roddy Ricch are also included in the lineup of performers. The full bill is loaded with over 60 performers.

Fans attend the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall’s Island on June 01, 2019 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

According to Variety, the 2022 Governors Ball Festival will also be making a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire. Organizers are working with local officials to determine policy for entry regarding COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Governors Ball Festival FAQ states as of now (Jan. 25) a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival. Documentation will be checked upon entry. Any changes made to this policy will be announced via social media.

If the festival is canceled or rescheduled, patrons will have the option of receiving a refund or rolling tickets over to the 2023 event. Presale tickets for 3-day and 1-day General Admission and VIP tickets are available exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from Jan. 25 until Thursday, Jan. 27, with 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets becoming available to the general public on the festival’s website beginning Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

View the full 2022 Governor’s Ball lineup below.